Under the slogan “When you kill someone on the road, you kill them every day of your life”, the new campaign of the Directorate General of Traffic shows the consequences of alcohol consumption on driving, a factor that has increased its presence in the drivers involved in the fatal traffic accidents of the last year. The reason that has led the agency to focus the summer campaign on alcohol and its incompatibility with driving is the 4-point increase in the last year in the number of drivers with the presence of alcohol in fatal traffic incidents. In 2019, the percentage was 25% and in 2022 it rose to 29%. When road incidents took place at night and on weekends, the percentage of drivers involved in fatal incidents with the presence of this drug increased by 7 percentage points compared to those registered in 2019. Under the slogan “When you kill someone on the road, you kill them every day of your life”, the campaign shows how risky behaviour can make your life no longer your own and the underlying guilt that haunts you every day after the traffic incident. The three chosen characters, Cristina, Martín and David, have a brief dialogue years later with the person they killed on the road (Lolo, Juan and Carlos). They show the emotional anguish, guilt, self-reproach, anxiety and post-traumatic stress of having killed a person in a traffic incident. The post The DGT focuses its summer awareness campaign on alcohol first appeared on N332.es - Driving In Spain.

