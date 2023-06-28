Home Motoring Driver safety The DGT focuses its summer awareness campaign on alcohol
Established in 2004, The Leader Newspaper is a popular read for English-language speakers in Spain who are interested in news, sport, Spanish property, business, classifieds, and local information.
Email: office@theleader.info
Tel./Whatsapp: +34 637 227 385
Seat belts save lives. Using a seat belt is mandatory for all vehicle occupants in Spain. There are extra rules regarding children, but the basic rule is simply that everyone must comply. There are also a few exceptions, but it is worth noting, as an example, that if the rear seats only have two seat …The post Who pays the fine if a passenger isn’t wearing a seat belt? first appeared on N332.es - Driving In Spain.