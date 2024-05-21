



The Mojácar paddle tennis school, part of the locality’s Municipal Sports School, has held a teambuilding day on the municipal La Mata courts with the Cuevas del Almanzora municipal paddle tennis school.

The teambuilding day was organised by Mojácar Council through the Sports Department with the aim of bringing together paddle tennis enthusiasts and players from both municipalities

In this first meeting and practice of paddle tennis, 60 students from both schools gathered in the novice, infant and cadet categories aged between nine and 16 years.

With a sporting atmosphere and with the end of the school year approaching, and demonstrating what they have learned throughout the year, the youngsters competed in pairs for the best positions in the day’s classification.

Despite the youth of the athletes, the level was high and once all the matches were over, the players received a medal as a memento and as a reward for their good work.

For its part, Mojácar Council presented a plaque to the Cuevas del Almanzora Municipal School in memory of the day.

The Mojácar Council Sports Councillor, Jesús Montoya, was present at the teambuilding day, who, along with the Mojácar athletes’ coaches, Maria Luisa Martínez Ruiz and Ivan Segura, highlighted the importance of these gatherings which connect with some benefits of the practice of this sport such as socialising and the promotion of team spirit, fun and entertainment.

The staging of teambuilding days also promotes other benefits such as integration into the community, the promotion of sports and the development of skills and the promotion of physical activity in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

The Mojácar paddle tennis school is one of the pioneers of the many sports disciplines which have joined the locality’s Municipal Sports School.

It has 130 students of all ages; from the youngest who are seven years old when they start the sport to retirees who want to stay in good physical shape. Classes are taught every week by age groups.

Also, on the occasion of the end of the school year on the 30th of May, the Municipal Paddle Tennis School of Paddle held a teambuilding day with the groups of students from the centre with high participation and already waiting for the start of the new 2024-25 school year.