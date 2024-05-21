



Crescendo International Choir gave a free concert at Casa de Cultura in Benijofar on Saturday, May 18, raising 230 euros for the Benijofar food bank. The business sponsor for the Benijofar concert was Rincon de Mateos, a local bakery, who supplied coffee and biscuits to concert attendees in exchange for donations.

The theme of this concert and three more it will perform in the next few weeks is movies and musicals. Some songs featured are Sound of Music medley, (this popular film is called Sonrisas y Lagrimas in Spanish), Memory from the musical Cats, Unchained Melody from the movie Ghost and City of Stars from the movie La La Land.

The choir’s next free concert will be held at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja at 18:00 on Thursday, May 30. This is a relatively small venue so make sure to arrive early to get a seat.

On Saturday, June 1, Crescendo International Choir will perform a free concert at 18:00 at The Salt Church in Los Montesinos, a much larger venue with plenty of seating. At the Salt Church we will also be holding one of our grand raffles!

Then on Sunday June 16, the choir will be performing for the first time at Palau de Altea, a performing arts theatre in the lovely seaside town of Altea. The choir is also gearing up for its 20th anniversary concert on October 26 at the Salt Church in Los Montesinos, so mark your calendars now!

Choir rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos between 17:30 to 19:45 every Thursday. For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. Our current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Our Music Director, Irene Oliva, and pianist, Antonio Guillen, are accomplished Spanish musicians.