



Completion of the Elche southern ring road, a project that had been paralyzed for eight years, will finally be completed, with a budget of almost 44 million euros.

The announcement, that will benefit more than 200,000 Elche residents, was made at a meeting between the president of the Generalitat and the mayor of Elche on Monday, where the pair signed an agreement for the completion of the work.

The President, Carlos Mazón, stated that the completion of the Southern Ring Road of Elche “guarantees the structuring of the metropolitan environment, improves mobility and favours economic development.”

The work will be carried out between the CV-851 highway and the N-340, which has a budget of 43,675. 000 euros, of which 35,875,000 euros will be contributed by the Generalitat and 7,800,000 euros by the Elche City Council.

Mazon said, the signing of this agreement is “a milestone” that will represent “a significant step towards a more prosperous and connected future for our community that will allow traffic decongestion in the south and west of the urban area, improving the quality of life of citizens.”

He added that “the people of Elche have the right to the same great communications that large cities have” so “we come not only to settle a historical debt but to give Elche the potential and development it deserves.”

The section between the CV-851 highway and the N-340 is the only stretch that remains to be built to allow the complete operation of the outer ring road to Elche, and, in this way, provide an alternative to traffic driving through the city centre.