



Esquina Park Rangers from Quesada travelled to Mojacar on Sat 18th May to compete in the Los Amigos Annual Charity Cup.

Eight Teams were involved from the UK, Almeria & the Costa Blanca, Esquina being the holders for the past two years.

This year, after playing seven games, winning four, drawing two & losing one, we came up short by just one point, losing out to Cove Green from the UK.

It was a Great Tournament on a hot day, taking home the Runners Up trophy to Quesada to go alongside the vast array of Trophies accumulated over the past years.

Anyone interested in taking up Walking Football please email:

esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com