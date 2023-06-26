



Twenty police officers are taking part in the 20-hour course organised by the City Council and the Police, which will run until Friday 30 June

Officers from San Fulgencio Local Police are taking part in a training course on illegal squatting. The aim of this initiative is to “inform the officers of the new protocols and provide them with appropriate tools to prevent this situation in the municipality”, explained the chief commissioner, Cristóbal Rodríguez.

The commissioner also pointed out that “over the course of the coming days, we will have the a number of experts in the field who will share their experiences and knowledge”. The course, which also includes officers from other municipalities, has been organised by the San Fulgencio Town Council and the Local Police. It will last 20 hours and will be held until 30 June at the local police headquarters in the town centre.

The Mayor of San Fulgencio, José María Ballester, welcomed the officers taking part in the first session, indicating that “it is very important that the people who make up our Security Forces have the most appropriate and up-to-date training for day-to-day situations, so that they can be prepared to deal with this type of situation should a case arise”.