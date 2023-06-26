



Pinatar Arena will provide their facilities to fourteen British clubs that have all confirmed Pinatarense sports centre for the preseason.

There will be five Championship clubs (Swansea, Millwall, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United), three from League One (Port Vale, Lincoln City and Oxford United), three from League Two (Bradford City, Salford City and Stockport County), as well as one from Gibraltar (Bruno’s Magpies). Premier league Arsenal will us the facility for it’s two academies, Arsenal’s under 21 and under 18 teams, all of which will will prepare for the new season at Pinatar Arena in July.

Two further English clubs will use the main Pinatar Stadium to play their pre-season friendly matches, Preston North End and Derby County.

The expectation is that these clubs will bring more than 5,000 spectators with them, most of them British, who are expected to attend the matches, details of which will be officially announced soon.

With the confirmation of these teams in Pinatar Arena, the Costa Cálida once again reaffirms itself as one of the main international reference football destinations.

In the coming days Pinatar Arena will announce even more teams that will be scheduled to visit San Pedro del Pinatar during the months of July and August.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Swansea City AFC from June 25 – July 1

Millwall FC from 2 – 7 July

Rotherham United from 8 – 16 July

Birmingham City from 9 – 15 July

Sheffield Wednesday from 15 – 21 July

LEAGUE ONE

Lincoln City July 1-8

Oxford United from 2 – 8 July

Puer- Vale from July 17 – 22

LEAGUE TWO

Bradford City July 10-15

Stockport County July 3-8

Salford City from July 10 – 15

ACADEMIES

Arsenal U21 from July 17 – 22

Arsenal U18 from July 24 – 30

GIBRALTAR

Bruno’s magpies from July 4 – 6