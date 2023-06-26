



SUMMER in Spain has been dubbed accident season, as millions of people take to the roads for holidays, resulting in an increase in the number of road traffic accidents. In the months of July and August 2022 alone, there were 225 deaths due to road traffic accidents in Spain. This is why, the experts at Specsavers Ópticas are urging people to make sure their eyesight will not be a cause of accidents this summer.

Due to higher volumes of traffic, increased alcohol consumption, greater numbers of tourists and hot weather, there are more road traffic accidents in the summer meaning drivers need to be extra vigilant – especially when it comes to their vision.

To help people stay safe behind the wheel, Specsavers Ópticas is sharing advice on how to access affordable eye care, as well as guidance on how to ensure our eyes remain safely and firmly on the road:

Make sure your prescription is up to date

It is extremely important to keep up to date with your eye tests – at least once every two years or more often if required by your optometrist. If you haven’t already, now might be a good time to book in your eye test before you go away for summer.

Driving in bright sunshine

Polarised lenses are a good option for driving during summer months as they eliminate glare from horizontal surfaces, such as roads, water and sand. They also offer 100% UV protection, improve contrast and help ease the strain on your eyes, so they are particularly good for driving in bright conditions. Polarised lenses can sometimes affect the viewing of LCD displays, so that is something to bear in mind when wearing them.

Dry air

During the summer the air is hot and dry which can be bad for our eyes, but there are some things we can do to reduce this issue. One thing drivers can do is make sure vents are angled in such a way that cool air is not blowing into the face, as this can dry out eyes. Also make sure to blink regularly, which sounds obvious, but blinking is the way we naturally refresh the surface of our eyes with fluid, preventing dryness. When we are very focused and attentive on something (such as driving), our tendency is to blink less.

Think about the right lenses

Glasses wearers may benefit from having their lenses coated with Specsavers UltraClear SuperClean – an anti-reflection and scratch-resistant treatment. It also has the added benefits of being water-repellent, smudge-resistant and anti-static. This means that lenses reduce reflections and dazzle caused by headlights and streetlamps, attract less dust, stay cleaner for longer and are easier to clean, which helps while driving day or night. For contact lens wearers, it’s recommended to also carry glasses with you in the car, to ensure there is always a back-up in the event of running low on lenses or solution.

Chantelle Hayward, director of Specsavers Ópticas in Calpe says: ‘While we all want to rush off to enjoy our summer holidays, it is important we’re staying safe and having good eyesight is one of the most basic requirements of safe driving. It means drivers will be able to spot potential dangers, see pedestrians and other vehicles, read road signs and judge speed, distance and movement. Without this, there can be catastrophic consequences on the road.

‘During the summer months, drivers are struggling with high temperatures which can make it difficult to concentrate, as well as causing fatigue and glare due to the bright sunlight, which can make it more challenging to see clearly. Navigating the increased traffic or tourists who aren’t familiar with driving in Spain can be tough, so before you take to the road this summer make sure you have an up-to-date eye test to ensure that you can see clearly on the road. For those who do wear glasses, it is also important to ensure that their lenses are suitable for driving too.’

While the number of road traffic accidents has decreased by 80% in the last 30 years , it is clear summer is still a time when extra care needs to be taken.

