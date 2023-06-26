



In September last year the Chairman and the Standard Bearer of the Orihuela Costa Branch of the Royal British Legion were admonished by the Overseas Member Bob Chambers and the Chairman of Spain North Jack Kemp for attending a noon memorial service dressed in ‘shirt sleeve order’.

The fall out that this caused eventually led to the effective closure of the Orihuela Costa Branch as Chambers and Kemp went on to dismiss the whole committee.

Move forward to last weekend and Armed Forces Day, held in the half empty Church of the Immaculate Conception in Torrevieja, a parade that took place at 3pm in the afternoon, on a day where the temperatures were similar to those experienced last June, and lo and behold; the Standard Bearers are all wearing ‘shirt sleeve order’.

With Kemp at the vanguard and clearly in charge of the parade, we now wait with interest to find out what measure of discipline he will be subjected to by the Overseas Member, or will Mr Chambers choose to either ignore, or make weak excuses, for the double standards that are quite clearly being applied by Spain District North.