



The Murcia Prosecutor’s Office will open investigation proceedings against a Local Police officer who forced the singer Rocío Saiz to cover her breasts on Saturday during a musical performance.

The Prosecutor wants to find out if the police officer, who paralysed the concert during the intervention, could have committed some kind of crime.

Among the crimes that the public prosecutor could investigate are abuse of power, or coercion or crimes against fundamental rights, amongst others.

The singer took to Twitter to explain, “I wish I didn’t have to write this again. In the ‘Pride’ of Murcia, in the same song as always where I have taken off my shirt for 10 years, the police have stopped the concert”. “They wouldn’t let me continue if I didn’t get dressed. Either I put on my shirt or I was handcuffed. I got dressed, we finished the concert out of respect for the public.”

In addition, the Murcia Local Police Headquarters has also opened an internal file to investigate the agent’s actions. “With this investigation we are going to determine the responsibility of the officer, if any; the action was not correct and that is why a file is opened”, explained the Local Police of Murcia.

The same Police sources confirm that “there is no crime and that is why there will be no judicial report; it was not intended to disturb the exercise of the rights of the artist”. The internal report drafted by the agent in question alludes to article 37 of the Gag Law, which specifies in one of its points as a minor offence “the performance or incitement to perform acts that violate sexual freedom and indemnity, or perform acts of obscene exhibition, when it does not constitute a criminal offence.”