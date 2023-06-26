



Despite the uncomfortable temperatures that the Costa blanca is enduring at the moment, quite a good number of Torrevieja u3a members turned out for their last monthly meeting before the summer break.

The meeting kicked off with the president outlining changes that it is hoped will be put into place when the meetings resume in September. It is hoped to simplify certain procedures to make life simpler for all concerned in the normal events of the assocition.

There then followed a short musical interlude before the speaker of the month took to the stage.

This months talk was presented by the well known Marie Wilson, who has for many years championed the cause of encouraging people to take advantage of the various forms of early Cancer detection that are available via the AACC and the Pink Ladies and Pink Panther groups that she is the head of

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer