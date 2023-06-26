



The Pilar de la Horadada Council has invited public tenders for the cleaning it’s beaches and coves on for 569,000 euros per year (VAT included) over a period of four years, with the possibility of extending for one more. In total, the forecast is for a spend of 2,587,000 euros.

The objective of the new contract is to carry out the daily comprehensive cleaning (including Sundays and holidays) of all public spaces attached to the coast and the beaches and coves as well as the collection of all types of marine waste.

The specification includes, from south to north, the beaches of El Mojón, Las Higuericas, Las Villas, Cala del Tío Pepe, El Puerto, El Conde, Jesuitas, Rocamar, Calas de Rocamar, El Río, Mil Palmeras and Vistamar.

The winning bidder will be expected to employ at least 14 people in high season to meet the terms of the contract satisfactorily.