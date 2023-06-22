



Torrevieja’s Councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, announced that Torrevieja will celebrate the annual San Juan bonfire festivities, with 15,000 kilos of pine and mimosa wood -which leaves no residue- for bonfires on the beaches of Los Náufragos, Los Locos, El Cura, and La Mata.

The beach parties could continue until 02:00 on Saturday morning, to allow time for the beaches to be cleaned, and around 50 people were allocated to make up the security device between Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers, in addition to two ambulances for any incident that may occur during the night and early morning.

However, one thing that will be missing, probably to the delight of animal owners and those of a nervous disposition, as well as those more budgetary responsible, amongst others, is fireworks. This is because the bidding for the extortionate fireworks contract is taking longer than expected. Although the material has already been awarded, the documentation required to fire the thunderous devices is stagnant.

The contract, valued at a total of 298,960 euro to be executed in four years (about 90,000 per year), is divided into two lots. The first is valued at 286,160 euro for fireworks shots and the 2nd, for its part, is valued at 12,800 and is reserved for the drafting of the various technical documents for the processing of firing authorisation before the Government Sub-delegation in Alicante or other public bodies.

On February 10, the Governing Board gave its approval to the specifications and, therefore, to the exit of the contract to public tender. On March 31, the contracting table resolved to propose the pyrotechnics company Hermanos Ferrández as the winner of lot 1, and Raúl Álvarez Álvarez for lot 2. Then they were both required to complete documentation.

On April 21, these papers are required again from both companies. As a result, as reflected in the Contracting Portal, lot 1 is awarded on June 2, to which the Council confirms that there will be no

In the calendar of festivities exposed in the specifications, appointments that should have pyrotechnics since the May Fair (15 kilos and 2,299 euro) was proposed to the winners, the Sacred Heart festivities (15 kilos and 2,299.00 euro) and, to continuation, San Juan, where a “pyro-musical” castle planned from the Man of the Sea to the artificial pools of 300 kilos and no less than 32,670 euro, as well as a mascletá (9.5 kilos and 2,299 euro), a device for the burning of the bonfires. The next scheduled appointment will be the fiestas del Carmen on July 16.