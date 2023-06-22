



If you think you are a part of a small handful of Brits who live abroad, think again. Recent research has found that around 300,000 people head overseas every year and that there are currently 4.7 million former UK residents living abroad. It can be hard for people who leave at first, but the internet has made things a lot easier.

Thanks to the spread of the online world, it’s now possible to enjoy a range of home comforts no matter where you may be. The online casino industry provides an excellent dose of British culture, as do streaming services like Netflix.

Online Casinos Provide a Taste of British Culture

One of the best places to get a serious dollop of British culture is the online casino industry. Regardless of your location, you can access all the latest online casino bonuses when playing. These include special deals for new players like free spins, daily cash drops and weekly giveaways for returning players.

Thanks to online banking methods, it’s possible to access these offers from anywhere.

Aside from the lingo of the promotions being doused in classic English idioms, a lot of the games on offer at online casinos will remind players of good old Blighty. There are numerous titles that are directly inspired by classic content from the entertainment industry of the land. For instance, there are a whopping 13 Deal or No Deal-themed games on offer, which spread across different categories such as slots and live casino.

There are also games based on the classic British television show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Streaming Services Allow Brits to Watch UK Based Content

It may be difficult for television fans to leave the likes of Coronation Street and Eastenders behind. Luckily, though, streaming services have been able to plug the hole somewhat and put Brits in touch with series from home no matter where they may be. The great thing about sites like Netflix is that viewers can use a VPN to get access to all the same content that they’d normally find on home shores.

One of the best options on the leading streaming platform to remind people of Britain is Come Dine With Me. There are a few seasons of the legendary Channel 4 cooking show available on Netflix, giving viewers a sense that they are in the UK watching regular evening programming.

There are plenty of other incredible British shows to choose from on streaming platforms as well. Viewers can access iconic shows like Skins, Peep Show, Fresh Meat, and Shameless on Netflix.

Amazon Prime offers numerous shows from Jeremy Clarkson as well, including The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm. Both give viewers the feeling they are on British soil when they watch them.

The world is a smaller place than ever thanks to the internet, and you no longer need to live in Britain to feel like you are there. Online casinos and streaming services bring the culture to you, no matter where you are.