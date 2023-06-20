



Having managed to put pressure on the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, who promised to move them to an area near the Friday market on account of the work at the port taking place but there had been no action for some six months, the fairground workers will this week be able to resume their activities in their new location.

One of the problems with the new location was said to be the lack of power, which is needed by the rides, despite the lack of power never presenting an issue for the countless events which have taken place at the Parque Antonio Soria, but the town hall promised to fix the issue they had highlighted.

IN fact, the fair will have to reduce in size for the Brilla Torrevieja festival, featuring the Black Eyed Peas, and will close fully during the Regaetton Beach Festival (RBF), neither of which will seemingly have problems with the provision of a power supply.

The land is about 13,000 square metres where the market complex opened in 2017 at a cost of 5.3 million euro but can barely offer 60% of the necessary energy.

However, the problem highlighted by the town hall has not been fixed by them, but rather the solution has not been found by the operators themselves, who will provide their own energy by generators on the site.

The fairground workers, some 80 stallholders, have at least been able to solve the issues themselves, despite the lack of action from the town hall, although they do hope this is a temporary situation, which is expected to continue until at least 2025.