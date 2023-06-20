



Officers from the National Police have arrested a 34-year-old male of Spanish nationality man in Elche, for an alleged crime of robbery with intimidation and another of robbery with force, for allegedly taking advantage of a person with a disability to rob him.

The police investigation, carried out by agents of the Elche Judicial Police Brigade, began as a result of a complaint from a man with a 65% disability, in which he reported having been the victim of two robberies, one with intimidation and a second in his own house, the same person being the author both; a man with whom he contacted through social networks and who, after a long period of online contact, after having gained the victim’s trust, agreed to meet in person.

Thus, at the time of meeting, the perpetrator took advantage of the victim’s disabled status, to intimidate him and steal his mobile phone and the keys to his home.

However, not only was he robbed in this way, but the next day, when the affected person arrived home after work, he found several rooms turned upside down, verifying that his home had been robbed and a piece of furniture had been stolen from him, as well as an electric scooter and a laptop, among other valuables.

The police investigation led officers to a second-hand object buying-selling business, where the person investigated had sold the victim’s mobile phone. This led them to the suspected perpetrator, who was subsequently arrested and placed at the disposal of the Elche Investigating Court.