



Ivaspe has trained almost three hundred local police officers in the detection of drugs in drivers

During the practical exercise, it has detected and sanctioned almost fifty drivers who tested positive for drugs.

The Valencian Institute of Public Security and Emergencies (Ivaspe), has incorporated into the latest promotion syllabus a training module for Drug Detection in drivers. This module has been incorporated in the initial basic training that Local Police officers must carry out after passing the selection process in their municipality.

With this additional training to the traditional teaching modules, the local police officers who pass the course will have additional and training that was not given in previous courses and that will allow them to increase road safety in the municipalities in which they work.

In carrying out the practical exercises, the agents detected 47 positives for drugs in drivers who were then sanctioned. In this case, it involves the withdrawal of six points from the driving license, the immobilization of the vehicle and its removal from public roads.

The incorporation of this new module is part of the adaptation of the training courses that Ivaspe has carried out, both at its headquarters in Valencia and in Alicante, to the training needs of the municipal Local Police forces.