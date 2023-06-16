



The world now knows that Boris Johnston was a lying, cheating rogue – something I was banging on about years ago. He has caused so much damage to the UK – forget partygate, what’s important is lying to Parliament, on parties in number 10, and far more importantly, on Brexit, and this has caused the UK so much damage, which more and more people are discovering to their cost.

Theresa May knew the Brexit deal, as it was, could be a disaster to Britain, because it meant Britain doing business with the EU would be far more difficult, and, as for Northern Ireland, it would be a disaster.

But did Boris care? Not on your life. He and his right-wing supporters gave her hell and they knew how to play the British public. Claiming Boris had an “oven-ready” deal to sort out the Brexit impasse was, as we all now know, merely his willingness to sign a document regardless of what was written on it.

The result? Everyone in Britain is 5% less well off than it would have been if we were still in Europe. Boris and his right-wing friends also claimed that the NHS would benefit from hundreds of millions of pounds if we were not contributing to the EU. Look out of your window…see all those pigs flying by?

In addition, he and his supporters” claimed they would have more ability to secure our borders and prevent illegal immigrants entering Britain.

With all these promises who wouldn’t think getting out of the EU would not be good for Britain?

But in reality, it was all lies, half-truths ladened with a huge dollop of bullshit.

And we are still paying the price for not being in the EU – so many extra hurdles if you want to have an extended holiday in Europe, or buy a property, or start a business, or driving in Europe. The extra massive layers of bureaucracy has now hit thousands of people to their cost.

Would that vote, if taken now, be one in favour of Brexit? Like hell it would.

Going to the polls is not like going to a betting office. A voter should not be thinking who is going to be the winner and just putting a vote on that basis. People should be thinking very, very carefully before thy cast their vote. Because there is such a danger in voting a wrong’un into office. Just look at the mess the Germans got into in voting Hitler into office, and, more recently, Putin in Russia. It can cost thousands if not millions of lives.

Boris was a popularist clown. He appealed to party-going people, mostly women who appear to be drawn to such men. Goodness knows why. But you don’t need or want a clown as a prime minister. You need someone who puts plain common sense before playing around and someone who knows right from wrong and who does not distort that when it suits.

What we have now is a failed Tory party. It now has no mandate from the public, who dearly would love a general election. There must be and should be a mechanism in Parliament which dictates that when a government is running second in the polls for more than a year it triggers a General Election. Britain needs a change of government so badly.

But voters, don’t ever make the same mistake again. We don’t want or need a government with an 80+ seat majority which allows a huge right wing power base, or a huge extreme left-wing base either (rabid right or loony left). We need moderates in the majority in Parliament, so think where they come from …a party waiting in the wings which deserves far more support and far more TV and radio air times than it gets. And while I am at it, don’t be fooled by the Reform Party, which is an extreme right-wing lot disguised in a popular name. So beware.