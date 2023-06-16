



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 1,238 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update on June 2. The new cases by province are 164 in Castellón (198,106 in total), 460 in Alicante (539,721 in total) and 614 in Valencia (860,279 in total).

776 of these cases are people over 60 years old. By province: 115 from Castellón, 281 from Alicante and 380 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 138 people admitted for COVID, 5 of them in the ICU: 15 in the province of Castelló, with 1 patient in the ICU; 48 in the province of Alicante, with 2 patients in the ICU, and 75 in the province of Valencia, with 2 patients in the ICU.

15 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with dates of death within the last 14 days. These are 6 women, between 64 and 97 years old, and 9 men, between 72 and 91 years old. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 10,551, by province: 1,280 in the province of Castellón, 3,993 in that of Alicante and 5,278 in that of Valencia.