



With the elections now a matter of weeks away, announcements, proposals and clean-ups are coming thick and fast from all political angles, but in Torrevieja, the Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, would like to know your opinion before you get to mark your ballot box, and answer any questions or doubts you might have.

The Leader will be meeting with Eduardo Dolón soon, and he has offered an open invitation for us to go to the interview armed with your questions, criticisms, or compliments, so if there is anything you would like us to raise, send us your comments.

Gitte Lund Thomsen, the Councillor for International Residents, will also be able to answer questions about Torrevieja, and as Eduardo Dolón will be standing in the Valencia regional elections, the floor is also open to your questions even if you are not from Torrevieja. He currently serves in the Alicante provincial government.

So, if you do have questions, comments, criticism, or praise, either about the local situation in Torrevieja, or if you are from the surrounding area, matters that might be raised at either a provincial or regional level, indicating where you live, email them to office@theleader.info and we will do our best to get as many answered as possible.