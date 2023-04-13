



It is jump racing’s biggest race, with an estimated 500 million people tuning in from all corners of the globe. The Aintree Grand National is known the world over for its excitement and unique action, and as well as being a huge spectacle for all sports fans, it is also one of the most famous betting heats for followers to get involved in.

With 40 horses lining up to take on 30 of the biggest obstacles in the sport over a mammoth distance of 4 miles, the Grand National is renowned for throwing up huge upsets in the past, and this is one reason why the public love to try to solve the riddle that is the Aintree showpiece.

Grand National 2023

The 2023 renewal of jump racing’s most prestigious race is now just around the corner, so it is time to start studying the racecard to see if you can find a potential winner.

As history suggests, this is one of the toughest tasks that bettors are faced with in the horse racing world, and although the Grand National latest odds will tell you that Corach Rambler is a strong favorite at a price of +600, the truth is that any one of the 40 entrants could cross the line in front if they manage to negotiate the eclectic mix of jumps throughout the race.

Two Outsiders To Consider

If you, like so many others, prefer to look for bigger-priced runners when it comes to a race like the Grand National, then below we are going to put forward two such horses that could reward their supporters at massive prices.

Roi Mage

A quick look at Roi Mage’s form figures would not fill any potential supporter with confidence as to his chances in the Grand National, but the 11-year-old veteran has always had this race as a target in his career.

Trained by the somewhat unknown Irish trainer, Patrick Griffin, everything that Roi Mage has done so far since arriving in Ireland from France has led to the Grand National, and he has the profile of a horse that could do well at Aintree.

He is one horse in the race that will love the forecasted testing conditions for the big race and will not be overawed by the occasion given his age and experience. He is currently available to bettors at a huge price of +4000, having once been considered a +15000 no-hoper for this year’s race.

Sam Brown

Another 11-year-old horse in the field is the British-trained gelding, Sam Brown. Unlike Roi Mage, Sam Brown’s connections will be hoping that the rain stays away from the Liverpool track in the days leading up to the race, as their runner prefers to race on much better ground.

The main question over Sam Brown’s chances of a National win will come down to his ability to see out the 4-mile trip that will face him at Aintree. His only attempt at this type of stamina test ended in failure, but at his best he is a very talented horse and has that touch of class that it now takes to win this race.

If he does manage to stay going until the end, then a price of +6600 could prove to be a very generous price indeed.

These are just two horses that have the potential to surprise in the 2023 Grand National, and although they both have questions to answer, the same can be said about last year’s winner, Noble Yeats, who answered all of his questions on route to victory at a price of +5000.