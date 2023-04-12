



Whilst many supermarkets have been criticised recently for over inflating prices above the rate of inflation, or not applying the IVA reduction correctly, Mercadona has this week announced that it is to reduce the price of 500 everyday items, which they say will now result in savings of around 150 euro per year on the average shopping basket.

Of course, prices have increased on many more products, particularly over the last year, and so the discount announced may still not compensate for the increases shoppers are currently facing, but it is certainly a step in the right direction.

In a statement, the supermarket chain states that the initiative, which is carried out without affecting the quality of the products and guaranteeing the sustainability of the entire food chain (suppliers, productive sector, company and workers), will mean savings for customers of 200 million euro between now and the end of the year, and will have an impact on the company’s margin of -0.6 points, which are added to the reduction made by the company of -1.1 points since 2020 to minimise the significant increase in prices of cost in origin and the industry.

The price reduction of these 500 products, many of which will be duly identified in the store, applies to numerous foods for daily consumption available in different sections and businesses, such as canned products such as tuna, dairy products such as some cheeses, nuts, oils, cleaning and maintenance of the home, pet food, pastries, wine, and perfumes, among others.

Likewise, in the case of fresh products, the company will “take advantage of market opportunities to lower the price”. An example of this has been fish, turkey breasts, etc, all these products will also be duly identified.

Note: The accompanying picture was taken in a Mercadona store on 26 September 2018, in case you would like to have a fun game of spotting the price difference today!