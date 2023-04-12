



The Guardia Civil, within the framework of the Herramor operation, has arrested 3 people for the theft of vehicles and their use in the commission of numerous criminal acts in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia.

The detainees have been charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal group, robbery with violence and intimidation, robbery with force, motor vehicle theft, and document falsification.

Eleven of the sixteen recovered vehicles have been returned to their owners, whilst officers are still trying to identify the legitimate owners of the others.

The investigation began in October of last year, led by officers from Almoradí, who identified the group who were dedicated to the theft of vehicles for later use in other criminal acts. This group operated in the Alicante towns of Daya Vieja, San Fulgencio, Pilar de la Horadada and Elche and in others in the Region of Murcia such as Torre Pacheco, El Raal, San Javier or Los Alcázares.

The investigators found out that the criminals moved to the chosen location, where they located the vehicle of interest, stole it and after that they parked it in a public parking lot in another nearby location, to return days later for it and use it for the commission of crimes.

Two of those arrested have been released with charges pending and the main author has been remanded in custody.