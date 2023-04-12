



Whilst actively promoting Torrevieja as a sporting destination to domestic and international competitors, the local residents are not treated quite as favourably, due to the neglect of their sporting fixtures in the neighbourhoods of the town, according to the mayoral candidate for Sueña Torrevieja, Pablo Samper.

Samper states that, “It is regrettable the state in which these sports courts are, with the fallen fences where the balls pass and go to the street or to the houses of the neighbours, the broken walls, the broken goals and baskets and the almost impassable ground”.

Samper assures that “the Councillor for Sports Diana Box justified in a letter included in the file of modification of credits nº1 of 2022, an extraordinary credit of 400,000 euro… The justification was more than curious since the need and not possibility of delaying it to the year 2023 is justified, since it is for the repair work of the blue sports courts, formerly called A + D, and these are very deteriorated and are used by a large number of users”.

The sports pitches in question are located in the areas surrounding the town, namely Plaza de Europa, Los Altos, Torreblanca, Torreta III, La Siesta, and El Chaparral, some of the urbanisations featured in an article in The Leader last week about the neglect of ourbanisations outside the urban centre of Torrevieja.

In addition, it presented the imminent construction of the sports pavilion of La Mata and the repair of the paddle tennis courts of the Sports City.

Samper concludes by stating that “again and we have already lost count, we find another unfulfilled promise from the mayor of Torrevieja. His management and his government are totally discredited, and no one believes him anymore. Less than a month and a half before the municipal elections all the residents of Torrevieja can see how the unfulfilled promises of Eduardo Dolón during these 4 years never end”.