



Holly Bannis is set to fly to Spain this month to see her dad, former Hot Chocolate lead singer Greg, amid what has been a whirlwind year since appearing of TV talent show ‘Starstruck’.

“I’ve basically gone from pubs, clubs and restaurants, to appearing in Theatres, Arenas, – and some show stopping venues, such as Alexandra Palace, London, and the Armadillo in Glasgow!,” said singer Holly.

“It’s been a whirlwind year, from an average of performing to 50 people – to up to 3,000!, said Holly.

Holly performed as Tina Turner on Starstruck, presented by Olly Murs, with a judging panel of Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jason Manford and Sheridan Smith.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far, taking on two phenomenal shows, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston,” she said.

“Touring the UK and parts of Europe – I am on the road constantly – and wouldn’t change it!,” added Holly.

Having met famous people on the Starstruck show, Holly said: “Since I have been on tour I haven’t met anyone of any ‘fame’ as such, but I’ve made some great friends in my band – and moreso performed at some truly iconic venues.”

On her scheduled trip to Spain, to see her dad, Murcia based Greg, Holly said: “I’ll be seeing my dad – as I’m heading over to Spain!

“My show is also coming to Marbella on August 22nd at the Starlight Festival, in a Whitney Houston Queen of the Night Show!”.

*NEXT WEEK Greg Bannis talks Exclusively to The Leader about daughter Holly.