



The Valencia regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, has indicated that the hotel establishments on the coast of the Valencian Community have registered a real occupancy of 84.43% during Holy Week.

This is shown by the data collected by the survey carried out by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana this to find out the degree of occupancy between the nights of April 6 (Holy Thursday) and April 9 (Resurrection Sunday), with the aim of having an approximation to the actual registered occupancy.

The survey shows results that are 4.7% higher than Turisme’s initial forecasts. According to Colomer “the final balance has exceeded the initial forecast” and points out that “last-minute reservations, once again, have benefited the Easter campaign in our destination.”

In addition, he added that during this Holy Week “the occupancy registered in Holy Week 2022 has also increased by 2.5 points.”

The head of Turisme also wanted to highlight the recovery of the international market. Thus, he explained that “we have been in the first quarter of the year where the increase in the international market exceeds that of 2019 in that same period” and has congratulated the sector for being “in the line of deseasonalisation, internationalisation and diversification of the tourism product”.

For the hotels on the Alicante coast, not including Benidorm, a final occupancy of 83.66% is estimated, which represents an increase of 3.6 points with respect to the forecast.

For its part, Benidorm has also reached an average occupancy close to 84% but exceeded the 76% initially planned.

In addition, the campsites along the coast of the three provinces have posted the “full” sign in the cabins and bungalows modality, while it has approached 90% in the case of plots.

With regard to hotels located in inland areas, the survey shows that the final occupancy rate has stood at 80.16%, which represents nearly 4 percentage points more than in the initial forecast.

By areas, the increase of almost 10 percentage points in hotels in the interior of the province of Alicante stands out, since the final occupancy forecasts show 52.62% compared to forecasts of 41.9%.