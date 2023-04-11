



Changing up the vibe of your bedroom doesn’t have to be a major job that involves knocking down walls or ripping up carpets – there are small things you can do to make a big difference. Whether you want something more grown up, or you’re trying to make your space reflect your personality a bit better, learn how to elevate your bedroom style with these trendy tips!

Pick a colour palette

When switching up the way your bedroom looks, it is important to pick a handful of colours and stick to them. Choosing colours that go well together is vital, too, so it doesn’t look too jarring. The colours you choose can really enhance the vibe; if you want somewhere completely zen and relaxing, opt for soothing neutral shades like cream, beige, and rich dark browns.

If you’re looking for a bedroom to brighten your mood then pops of vibrant colours are the way to go – cerise, peacock blue, apple green – against a clean white backdrop. Accessorise to your heart’s content, but don’t veer too far away from your colour palette…

Buy good quality products

You know what they say – you buy cheap, you buy twice. We all love a bargain but with some things, it’s important to get the best quality you can for a price that suits you. If you’re looking to elevate your bedroom style, then opting for really good quality products is one way to do it; they’ll look better than cheaper options, and they’ll be sturdier and more long-lasting too so you won’t have to replace them any time soon! Picking better quality bedroom furniture and decor just gives the room an elevated edge.

Go eco-friendly

Sustainability is a big talking point right now, and for good reason – being kinder to our planet is something we should all be striving for. If you’re looking to add some green living to your bedroom, go eco-friendly and buy a bamboo duvet.

Not only are they excellent quality, tying in with the above tip, but they are also stylish, hypoallergenic, and incredibly comfortable. Available in a range of different sizes, bamboo duvets are soft and light without the use of irritating feathers. Eco-friendly touches really elevate your room and will make you feel great in general.

For another eco-friendly tip, add some plants around the room. There are whole communities on social media dedicated to teaching you how to look after houseplants, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally killing them… We’ve all been there! It will make your room feel a whole lot fresher, too.

Frame your prints and posters

Gone are the days of sticking boy band or football team posters to the wall and watching the corners slowly curl inwards. Nowadays, the way to elevate your bedroom style is to use frames to showcase your posters and art.

There are two ways of doing this – firstly, a uniform style where you have all of the same frames in the same sizes creating a really ordered gallery wall. Or you can create a mismatched wall by picking up frames of all different shapes, colours and sizes from charity shops, car boot sales, homeware stores, and more. This can look incredible and it’s so on trend, especially if you leave some of the frames empty with the wall behind it on show.

Mix up the textures

One fantastic way of easily changing up your room is to add some different textures in – swap out those heavy curtains for a sleek roller blind, or add some throws and blankets across your bed or seating area. These are really quick and simple ideas, but they can totally change the vibe of your room.

Certain textures do different things; ‘rough’ textures like boucle or wool can make everything feel a lot more cosy while smooth textures can add a more modern look to a room in an instant.

Add some different lighting

Lighting is a really big one – elevating the style of your room can be as simple as this. When it comes to lighting there are two tones, warm and cool. Warm lighting has a more orange glow, translating to a cosy bedroom, whereas cool-toned lighting is a more bright white. This definitely offers more modern vibes!

Changing the lighting in your room, whether it’s by swapping the bulbs out, adding some LED strip lights, or investing in a lamp that doubles as a piece of art, is a definite way to change the feel of the room completely.

These tips will help you elevate your bedroom style without having to break the bank or spend weeks with a paintbrush in hand and dust all over the place. Make your room more you, and somewhere you enjoy spending time! It’s all about the little things in life…