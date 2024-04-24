



The Local Government Board of Elche council approved the extraordinary dispatch of the detailed study project for Block 1-2 of Sector AR-1 of Arenales del Sol included in the General Urban Planning Plan, giving the green light for the first stage towards a new aparthotel complex being constructed.

This is a project presented by the company Miraclot SL, owner of the land near the beach, which contemplates the construction of a hotel complex on a plot of 15,799 square metres. According to the city council, the property will house an aparthotel with underground parking, six swimming pools, green areas, leisure and restaurant areas and a large spa. Sources from the government team – made up of PP and Vox – point out that by processing the project “the aim is to promote tourism in the area and attract more visitors to the municipality.”

The complex will have a constructed area between basements and ground level of 16,116 square metres. A maximum of six buildings in total are planned, with a maximum height of three floors for buildings facing calle Albacete, and a ground floor for those facing the Clot de Galvany natural landscape area.

Initially, the project includes around 200 apartments. The first of them will have a Junior Suite room, that is, a large bedroom where there will be a bed, a sofa area, a small kitchen, a bathroom and a terrace. In the two-bedroom apartments, they will be independent and will also have a living room, kitchen, two bathrooms and a terrace.

The estimated budget of the project will be above 16 million euro, as calculated by the owner company. The urban planning process is in the preliminary phase, it must go on public exhibition. Given the precedents, it is foreseeable that environmental organisations will oppose the plan, given that El Clot is an area with the presence of threatened birds, such as the grey teal, and the urban pressure already exerted by the Gran Alacant macro-urbanisation is already intense.