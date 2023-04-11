



Full disclosure, we intentionally misled you with the headline, although it is technically correct. Because it is not the municipality of Torrevieja where the money is being spent on road renovation, but rather Torrevieja street, as we clearly said, or calle Torrevieja to be totally accurate, which is in Siero.

Siero is a municipality of the province and autonomous community of Asturias, in northern Spain. Its capital is Pola de Siero, and it is there where this week the local government approved investment of just over 12 million euro which will be used in about 40 new works throughout their area, of which, a share will go towards the renovation of two of the main arteries of the capital, La Pola: a first phase of the great work planned in calle Florencio Rodríguez, and the comprehensive renovation of calle Torrevieja, where 330,000 euro will be spent to completely renew the pavement, road and piping.

If you do ever venture to one of the most northern parts of Spain, be sure to check out calle Torrevieja. And if you come across any local names anywhere else in the country, why not snap a picture and send it to us, office@theleader.info

Torrevieja and the surrounding area has many important links with Asturias, one of which is within the mining community, many of whom retired and relocated to this area. It is quite common to see the Asturias flag, formed of a gold cross on a blue background, flying on local buildings or adorning vehicles for those still proud of their roots who have relocated.

Torrevieja even has an association dedicated to former miners, Centro Asturiano De Torrevieja, formed with mining retirees, mostly from the Nalón and Condal river basins, which are the two most important mining basins in the Principality of Asturias.

According to the figures from the Valencia Regional database, there are around 1,300 Asturians on the census in Torrevieja, in addition to the more than 4,000 Asturians who spend long periods of time in the town as they have their second home there.

Torrevieja is a favoured place, but not exclusively, as both the Asturian and mining communities enjoy their lives in the southern Costa Blanca.