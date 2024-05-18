



Residents of Orihuela Costa are once again denouncing the state of the beach at Cala La Mosca while asking why the Environmental and Consumer Education Association (Adeac), the body in charge of granting blue flags, has removed the tourist quality badge from Cala Estaca, due to “diffuse pollution”, but has not also done so at Cala La Mosca (Playa Flamenca), a sandy area located near the beach that has to deal with continuous spills of an unknown origin.

The beach has been suffering from these episodes since last summer. In mid-April, the Cabo Roig y Lomas Neighbourhood Association (AVCRL) warned on its Facebook page about the state of the sand, and just one day later several workers arrived to carry out drainage work of the water that had accumulated, whilst also removing the plant remains.

Now the situation has been repeated although visiting on Friday evening the water, which arrives through a channel under C/Jasmines, appeared clear to the visible eye.

Last summer, however, Adeac withdrew the Blue Flag from Cala La Mosca, precisely because of the water spills. On that occasion the problem was corrected and shortly afterwards the flag was raised once again, after confirmation that the analyses carried out on the water showed excellent quality.