



Ex-Real Madrid manager and former Liverpool player John Toshack was handcuffed to an escaped prisoner at Lime Street railway station – hours after scoring in a Merseyside derby win against Everton.

“An ex-policeman who was involved in one of the UK’s most notorious cases drinks in my local, and told me about the case involving ‘Tosh’ handcuffed to a prisoner.

“I never mention it – but he told me a fantastic story,” Martyn Hughes told The Leader.

“When he was young he wanted to be a detective, so he left the uniformed force and started out.

“His boss told him to catch a train to Liverpool, Lime Street railway station and bring back an escaped prisoner.

“When he was a youngster he lived close to John Toshack; they went to school together, and played football, rugby and cricket,” said Cardiff born Martyn. “The year was 1970 – Toshack had just signed for Liverpool from Cardiff City.

“The day the copper travelled to Liverpool, Toshack had scored the winner in the Merseyside derby, in his second game for the Reds.

“The cop is on Lime Street station platform, with his cuffed prisoner – when he spots Toshack.

“They get talking and realise they are both on the same train back to Cardiff. Liverpool boss Bill Shankly is there, to see Toshack off as well.

“The cop needs to use the toilet and asks Toshack would he mind being cuffed to the prisoner?

“Toshack obliges, then afterwards invites the cop into his 1st Class train compartment to join him and wife Sue all the way back to Cardiff,” added Martyn.

Wales International MBE Toshack, 74, made 172 appearances for Liverpool scoring 74 goals in an illustrious career at Anfield.

He became player-manager of Swansea in the late 70s, taking charge at Real Sociedad (1985-89), Real Madrid (1989-90) winning the La Liga title, returning to RS, prior to being appointed Wales national boss in 1994.

Tosh returned to Real Madrid in 1999, and had a third spell at La Liga club Real Sociedad during 2001-02.

In February 2022 Toshack was hospitalised in intensive care in Barcelona with Covid-19.