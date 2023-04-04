



Fire fighters were called to attend a vehicle fire in Torrevieja on Tuesday morning, at the junction of calle Purcel and calle Granados in the El Chaparral area the town.

The vehicle was a waste collection truck and the rubbish onboard is what had caught fire.

To try to control the blaze, and prevent considerable damage to the vehicle, the quick-thinking truck operator dumped the load onto the street.

The fire fighters tackled the burning rubbish once they arrived and had the help of a shovel provided by the street cleaning company.