If you’re planning to drive to Spain this Easter, once you have navigated the problems at the UK border and worked your way through France, you need to be aware of changes when you get to Spain.
There have been a number of changes and new traffic laws which have entered into force
, including such things as overtaking cyclists
, parking, environmental Low Emission Zone
s, and speed, but regarding the latter point, speed, if you have driven through Spain before, you too need to be aware of certain changes.
Firstly, the maximum permitted speed on motorways in Spain is 120 kilometres per hour
. This speed limit can vary however, so you need to watch the signs.
On the national road network, out of towns, the limit is 90 kilometres per hour
, in in towns and cities, the general maximum permitted speed is 30 kilometres per hour
. All of these limits are generic and can change, so again, it is important to watch for the signs.
Inappropriate speed is one of the main causes of road traffic incidents, whether on conventional roads or motorways.
As we have said, although the generic limit on motorways is 120 kilometres per hour, that limit can be reduced for a variety of reasons, and that is precisely what has happened on the main motorway that passes from the north-easy coast of Spain through Catalonia, where the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) has enforced a limit of 100 kilometres per hour on some section of the AP-7 motorway that once had a higher limit.
The cause of this speed limitation is the increase in incidents on this road, caused by the increase in traffic after the tolls were removed. The number of incidents on the AP-7 has increased, going from 503 incidents with injuries, of which 32 resulted in deaths or serious injuries in 2019, to 647, with 55 of them with deaths or serious injuries.
The affected section is seven kilometres long, between Martorell and Gelida. However, it will not be a permanent limitation, but will only activate during weekends and special operations. This speed restriction will be in effect on Friday afternoons, Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.
In addition, it establishes the obligation for trucks to drive in the righthand lane at the same times. This measure began this weekend and will be applied in a trial period for a few weeks. To detect vehicles that do not travel at the maximum speed allowed, 100 kilometres per hour, radars will be installed and the presence of the Mossos d’esquadra will be reinforced.
In addition to this section, more radars will be installed in other conflictive points, so that greater control of excessive speed can be offered. This plan also includes a ban on trucks leaving the right lane in the section between Calafat and Camarles, in Baix Ebre. This measure will be applied every day of the week and seeks to reduce the risk of an incident caused by overtaking between trucks in an area where this risk increases.
Whereas the measure may seem complicated to those not used to the area, such as tourists, the advice, as always, is to keep a sharp lookout for all of the road signs and comply with their instructions or advice. Keep in mind also that if you are using a sat nav device, this may not have been updated with the new restrictions.
