



The real estate market in the province of Alicante not only experienced a significant increase in activity in 2022, with record sales figures not seen since the financial crisis of 2008, it also experienced a significant increase in prices, related not only to the recovery but also to especially with the increase in the cost of raw materials. Specifically, the increase in the average price of housing in the province of Alicante was 5.8%, somewhat below the national average.

Xàbia is where some of the most expensive properties are located in the province, and, indeed, the entire Valencian Community, according to the data released by the property registrars, with an average price of 2,519 euro per square metre. Next is Benidorm (2,466 euros/m2), Altea (2,203 euro), Calp (2,168 euro), El Campello (2,121 euro) and Dénia (1,993).

In general, in the province of Alicante the average price of housing in 2022 remained at 1,608 euro per square metre, with an increase, as mentioned, of 5.8% compared to the previous year.

Regarding new housing, the average price reached 2,091 euro, with an increase of 7%, and resale housing remained at 1,539 euro per square metre of average price, with growth in this case of 6.9%. In the Valencian Community the average price of housing was established at 1,444 euro per square metre (1,841 euro for new housing), and in Spain, the average price was 1,944 euro per square metre, with an increase of 6.7%.

The Valencian Community was the region that recorded the most home sales per population in 2022. Alicante appears as the first Spanish province in relative real estate activity (25.99 sales per thousand inhabitants). In absolute numbers, the Valencian Community is third thanks to the 99,869 operations registered in 2022.

Regarding the foreign market, the Valencian Community doubled the national average of foreign demand for housing in 2022. While in Spain the percentage of foreigners who purchased a home reached 13.7%, in the Valencian Community this rose to 26.8%. It is the third autonomy in this section, behind only the Balearic and Canary Islands. The nationalities that have bought the most homes during 2022 were the British, Belgian, Dutch, German and French. Once again, Alicante leads the national provincial classification, tripling the national average with a share of 41.75%.

On the other hand, although the price of new housing is among the highest in Spain, the Valencia Region, and Alicante in particular, are especially cheap in the case of commercial premises and industrial buildings. The average price of commercial premises stood at 860 euro per square metre (sixth cheapest in Spain), and industrial buildings at 360 euro per square metre (eighth cheapest in Spain). The Spanish average is 1,229 euro in the case of premises and 457 euro in the case of industrial buildings.