



The budget amounts to almost 9.5 million euros, of which more than 370,000 euros will be invested in the town centre and in the Urbanisations

The San Fulgencio Town Council has approved today, in an extraordinary session of the Municipal Plenary, its draft budget for the year 2023. The document totals 9,479,640 euros. “A budget that we can say that exceeds that of previous years, adjusted and balanced, and in which we are going to allocate about 370,000 euros of investments for the town,” said the mayor, José Sampere.

The council plans to spend 59,000 euros to reform the municipal Archaeological Museum, “something badly needed for a long time.” The mayor added that this “will allow us to develop the museum project that the rich heritage of our archaeological sites deserves and provide a new opportunity for visitors to get to know the municipality”.

Another important investment is the renovation and installation of traffic cameras in the municipality, for which 55,000 euros has been earmarked. The acquisition of these eight new cameras, equipped to read and identify vehicle number plates, “will serve to increase security in the municipality, by providing valuable information to local police officers,” said Sampere. This section also includes the renovation of the 26 surveillance cameras currently installed in public buildings in San Fulgencio.

The government will also dedicate more than 68,000 euros to renovating streets, asphalting and improving signposting in the municipal area, both in the town centre and in the urbanization.

There will also be new furniture in the municipal buildings, including the social centre in the urbanisation and the civic centre in the town centre, the tourist office, the study room and training room, the sports facilities and the educational centres, with an investment of 13,000 euros. This section is completed with 12,000 euros to erect a sign with the name of the municipality at the town entrance.

The rest of the budget allocates 3,847,572 euros to personnel expenses, and 3,818,118 euros to other expenses. With regard to financial assets, 600 euros will be earmarked for interest and amortisation. Also of note is the 1,124,750 euros in the section on current transfers, from the different subsidies granted to the Town Hall. In short, the mayor has said that “this is a very complete project that includes those actions that we have considered a priority to improve San Fulgencio and the daily lives of our residents”.