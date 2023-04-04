



The Department of Justice, Interior and Public Administration has provided a grant of one million euros, for municipalities of the Valencian Community, so that they are able to hire the necessary technical personnel to prepare their emergency plans or update those that are currently in force.

The deadline for submitting applications for funding is 15 business days from its publication, until April 14.

At present, 19% of the town halls of the Valencian Community have still not drafted or updated their emergency plans which are intended to provide municipalities with an action protocol to deal with any emergency that might occur. They are also extremely useful instruments, enabling the assessment of risks and the application of control measures.

Town halls and associations that do not have mandatory territorial plans and need to draw them up for the first time, as well as those that must review and renew those already in force, will be eligible for this aid.

In addition to municipal action plans, the preparation or updating of plans against specific risks such as forest fires, floods and earthquakes will also be subsidised.