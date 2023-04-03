



SC Torrevieja remain at the top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 in the race for the title following a comfortable 4-0 away win against CF Rafal.

Ramiro opened the scoring after 35 minutes, adding his and Torry’s second on 41 minutes to go 2-0 ahead.

Hucha netted Torry’s third on the stroke of half time to lead 3-0 at the interval.

Gonzalo wrapped up the three points on 75 minutes, when bagging Torry’s fourth goal.

The win retained Torry’s lead at the top of the league on 57 points, from 24 games.

CF Sporting de San Fulgencio sit in second place on 54 points, with Pinoso CF A on 52 points (P23) third.

Sporting Dolores CF A sit bottom on 11 points (P24), with UD La Coca-Aspense A second bottom on 13 points, and Racing San Miguel (14 points) third bottom.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16, Guardamar Soccer CD A lead the table on 65 points (P24) ahead of Callosa Deportivo CF B (52 points), with CF Sporting Albatera (50 points) third.

Athletico Crevillente sit bottom on 6 points (P23), second bottom CD Horadada Thair A have 18 points (P24); third bottom CD Athletic San Fulgencio A (20 points).

Valencia Regional Saturday and Sunday full results round-up. 1st Regional G8: CF Rafal 0-4 SC Torrevieja CF A; Alguena CF 2-2 UD La Coca-Aspense A; CD Cox 0-1 CF Sporting de San Fulgencio; Aspe UD A 2-1 CD Montesinos; CF Atletico Algorfa 1-1 UDF Sax A; Elche Dream CF A 4-2 Sporting Dolores CF A; CFE Il-Licitana Raval 1-0 Racing San Miguel CF.

2nd Regional G16: CF Formentera 5-2 Atletico Benejuzar A (played Thursday); CD Atletico San Fulgencio A 2-1 Bigastro CF; CD Benijofar 4-1 CD Altet; CF United Elche A 1-4 CF Popular Orihuela; CF Sporting Albatera 4-0 Sporting Saladar; Guardamar Soccer CD A 3-0 Sporting Callosa Deportivo CF B; Santa Pola CF B 7-0 CD Horadada Thair A.