



In this day and age of gloom and doom we need something to cheer us up and forget about the trouble’s of the world, then look no further than Studio32’s forthcoming production of ‘Hello Dolly’ to cheer you up, coming to the Cardenal Beluga Theatre, San Fulgencio from Wednesday 31st of May until Saturday 3rd of June, doors open at 7:00pm curtain up 7:30pm.

This show is guaranteed to make you laugh and put a spring in your step with a very funny story line, great musical numbers and energetic dance routines.

Everybody at Studio32 who are involved in this production are looking forward to making it a performance to remember. To book tickets online for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org , email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call Linda on 679 062 272 For those of you unsure of how to use our system you can call into The Post Box in Dona Pepa, or Quesada Tech where someone will be on hand to assist you with booking tickets. You could also come along to one of our rehearsals at Casa Contenta, Rojales, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:30pm and 9:30pm where someone will be available to assist you.