Just as the first busy weekend of the year gets underway, Torrevieja town hall has announced that the Torrevieja Beach maintenance contract has been put to tender, for an amount of 531,132 euro per year, with a four-year contract, which represents a total investment of 2,124,530 euro. A contract that has the possibility of being extended for another year. Antonio Vidal, the Councillor for Beaches in Torrevieja has reported that this new contract is necessary and in demand in order to “keep our beaches in perfect condition throughout the year, and thus be able to offer a higher quality service to the thousands of bathers who enjoy our sandbanks”. Vidal has indicated that the maintenance contract includes the maintenance and cleaning of urban furniture, including benches, litter bins, signs, walkways, and bike racks, amongst others. In addition, it includes elements that require painting or varnishing tasks such as fences, walls, metallic and wooden elements in general, civil works elements for access or delimitation of the beaches such as walls, ramps, etc., and lifeguard surveillance posts and toilets. It will also have an on-call service for emergencies and restoration of operation in the event of serious damage or that causes danger, as well as transport of heavy or large materials at the request of municipal technicians. Lastly, Antonio Vidal highlighted that this contract includes an aspect that is highly demanded by users of the beaches and promenades, which is the opening all year round of the 9 existing toilets on the beaches, which will also have a cleaning and daily maintenance. The post Torrevieja Beach Maintenance Contract Put to Tender first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

