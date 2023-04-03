



30th March, being a nice bright sunny spring day, proved to be ideal for a trip out. About 40 members of the Torrevieja U3A helped to fill the EuroTours coach that transported them to the quaint olde worlde spanish town of Novelda. Upon arrival, the group had a couple of hours to visit places of interest in the town whilst partaking in refreshments.

Upon meeting up again later, the group took a short walk to visit the Casa Modernista Museo where they were given an informative talk on the history of the house before setting off on a tour of the house to look at the points discussed.

After leaving the Casa, the party was taken on a short drive to The Sanctuary which was constructed in the style of Gaudis Sacrada Familia in Barcelona. An unusual aspect of the sanctuary site can be found in the neighbouring church, where the organ has pipes that have been constructed from brown marble fabricated square pipes which produce an unusual sound when played.

The visit was followed by an excellent Menu del Dia served in the restaurant area.

After the meal was over, it was back to the coach to travel onto Torrellano on the outskirts of Alicante. Torrellano was originally the local railway station for Santa Pola as it was the nearest town early in the 20th century.

Virtually all that remains today are a couple of railway buildings which are used by the local steam train enthusiasts society. A couple of the society members entertained the group with a talk on the stations history. and followed the talk up with rides on the miniature railway that the society has constructed together with all the paraphernalia associated with train travel

A really good and enjoyable day out for all concerned.

Fuller details of this visit plus future events that are being planned for the members can be found on the groups website torrevieju3a.org or on its facebook page.

Details on how you can join the associaton are also available

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer