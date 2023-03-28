Warning triangles have been in use in Spain for a number of years now, but they are being phased out, to be replaced by flashing emergency warning lights, known officially as the V16 beacon.
Tragically, far too many people have been killed on the roads whilst carrying out the protective action of placing warning triangles, thus the V16 reduces that risk as you no longer have to walk into the path of traffic to advise other road users of the hazard.
Currently, you have a choice of using wither the warning triangles or a flashing beacon, but on 1 January 2026, only certain flashing light will be permitted.
However, there are currently two different versions available on the market. One has been around for a couple of years, the other only released this year. The difference is that the new versions offer “connected” technology, whereas the original ones do not. In 2026, only the connected beacons will be permitted, so be careful you don’t buy an older one if you want it to last beyond that deadline.
There are currently only four models of the connected type on sale. They are Help Flash IoT, Flash LED SOS, PF LED ONE V16, and DP-EL2022-C1.
Where should it be carried?
The device should be stored in the glove box, accessible and charged.
Where should it be placed?
In the highest possible part of the immobilised vehicle and, in any case, guaranteeing its maximum visibility. The specifications on its design require that it can be kept stable on a flat surface; but, if due to the height it is not possible to access the roof of the vehicle, the V16 device must be equipped with some means, such as a magnet, that allows it to be placed on the driver’s door.
Does the V16 have to be connected with DGT 3.0?
Since January 2023, connected lights are being sold, however, connectivity will not be mandatory until January 1, 2026. Until then, the traditional triangles or V16 beacons can continue to be used without connecting.
Why is it better to buy a connected V16?
Although models with and without connection can currently coexist, the objective of connectivity is to communicate the activation, deactivation and geopositioning of the signal. Sharing the coordinates of your position that will help us protect you, spreading the word that there is a vehicle in difficulty to other vehicles that approach the scene.
How will other drivers know that I have had a hazard?
The light beam will make you visible from 1 km away. In addition, if the beacon is equipped with connectivity, the rest of the vehicles will receive the information on through browsers, mobility applications or on-board computers, and through the Variable Message Panels on the roads.
How do I pay for connectivity? How many years of connectivity do I have?
The device will integrate inside its casing all the elements necessary for its operation, including communications, without having to resort to external elements such as mobile phone applications or the like. Regarding the duration of the service, the legislation establishes a minimum connectivity availability of 12 years, the cost of which is already included in the sale price of the V16, so you will not have to pay any type of additional fee. Of course, it is important to observe the expiration date, which you will find printed both on the packaging and on the device itself.
Are all V16s that are advertised as connected really connected and valid?
No. Only the brands and models published in the Certified Brands and Models section are those that have passed the certification process are legal.
