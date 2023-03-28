



On the 1st of April the Rotary Club Guardamar del Segura and the Guardamar Town Hall are holding their 11th Classic Car Show. Taking place at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento Guardamar from 10am, visitors are invited to come and see a large number of stunning classic cars, American cars and top makes and models, alongside motorbikes brought by members of American Cars Levante and Performance VIP Murcia. There will also be live music from the group Saint & Sinner, performances from Dreams Dance Academy and Stage Dance Centre and an enormous paella to enjoy.

This event will be raising money to buy text books for the IES Les Dunes high school, as part of their Book Bank programme. Local businesses including Specsavers Ópticas, in Torrevieja, La Zenia and Guardamar are sponsoring the event, to ensure that it will raise as much money for this cause as possible. Attendees are also encouraged to support the youth of Guardamar by purchasing food and drink and enjoying the paella. If you aren’t able to attend, but would still like to donate, you can make a donation via bank transfer.

A representative of the Parents’ and Teachers’ Association of IES Les Dunes commented: “The Book Bank is a resource that allows students in Baccalaureate and training modules to have free textbooks by reusing those of other students from previous years. Having a book bank is vital to lighten the economic burden on families, because the purchase of textbooks in these higher courses is usually quite expensive. It also gives us the opportunity to raise awareness among pupils about the sustainable reuse of resources and the care of materials.

Raising funds to finance the purchase of textbooks for our Baccalaureate students is of vital importance. We are grateful for the great willingness that Rotary has always shown to help and collaborate with our projects. The Rotary Club’s classic car event is a day of celebration for a great cause, a party that helps families and supports the eldest students in our High School. It is an event that not only allows us to raise funds but at the same time to collaborate and share a great day with an association which has given so much to our school.”

Find out more about the event and Rotary Guardamar on Facebook @rotary.guardamar.