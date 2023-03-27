The Councillor for Culture in Torrevieja, Antonio Quesada, and the manager of the “Joaquín Chapaprieta” Municipal Institute of Culture, Miguel Fernández, presented the XXV edition of the Torrevieja Book Fair
, which will be held in Paseo Vista Alegre
from Saturday 1 to Sunday 9 April, 2023
.
The opening hours for the Torrevieja Book Fair will be:
Monday to Wednesday
10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Thursday to Sunday
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
A total of 8 bookstore booths (Librería Buendía, Asociación de Escritores Alas de Papel, Las mil y una libros, Papelería Torrevieja, Librería Trini, Librería Santos Ochoa, Librería Baigorri and Librería Rivendel) will be installed on Paseo Vista Alegre, in addition to a tent next to the Coralista monument, where the activities programmed at this Book Fair will take place. All those people who make purchases at the fair will enter competition to win more books.
In this twenty-fifth edition of the Torrevieja Book Fair, the book signing on Saturday, April 1, at 12:30 p.m., by the writer Santiago Posteguillo, winner of the 2018 Planeta Prize for his novel “Yo, Julia,” stands out. Posteguillo will sign copies of his new novel “Roma soy yo”.
TORREVIEJA BOOK FAIR SCHEDULE 2023
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
12:00 p.m. Opening of the Book Fair.
12:30 p.m. Talk and book signing Santiago Posteguillo
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-23:00)
Book signing by Avelina Chichilla and Serena Simón (Alas de Papel booth).
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
12:00 p.m. Party of Mr. Bunny, the Easter bunny
5:30 p.m. Book signing Blas Ruiz Grau Spanish writer of contemporary black novels, a revelation author of the thriller, his work stands out for its rigor in the criminalistic and forensic fields. Author of B editions and he is on tour presenting his new book “El quebrantahuesos”. (Papelería Torrevieja booth)
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-23:00)
Book signing by Gracia Román Tena and Montse González Manresa (Alas de Papel booth).
MONDAY, APRIL 3
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-22:00)
Book signing by Luís David Pérez Pérez and Mavi Pastor (Alas de Papel booth).
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
6:00 p.m. Comic presentation Diego Ramírez
7:00 p.m. Conference 3000 years of Alicante wine culture. By Eladio Martin.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-22:00)
Book signing by Maruja Moyano Peña and Leo Mazzola (Alas de Papel booth).
5:30 p.m. Reading of “Monologues for adolescents”, from the Municipal School of Theatre.
7:00 p.m. Lecture “Gathering with the alphabet, with the literary story”, by Marieta Alonso Más.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
11:00 a.m. Book signing Roberto Hurtado, a specialist in Internal Medicine at the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela with several publications, his latest historical novel “The Sea You Breathe” (Papelería Torrevieja).
5:30 p.m. Roberto Hurtado book signing. (Santos Ochoa booth).
5:30 p.m. Book signing Stephen Nicholas Jones Torrevieja resident author of Fantasy Novel comes with his book Children of Jambheria: The Processian War. (Papelería Torrevieja).
6:00 p.m. Lecture “Women writers: a vision of the woman writer from the literary canon”, by Serena Simón Vives.
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-23:00)
Book signing by Cristina Peonas and Maite Rodríguez Esteban (Alas de Papel).
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
11:00 a.m. And 5:30 p.m. Book signing Luis Barberá. (Santos Ochoa).
5:30 p.m. Book signing Carmelo Manresa-Combines his work as a cartoonist with that of a Secondary School teacher, he comes with his latest graphic novel set in Torrevieja “Cinema de Verano” (Santos Ochoa).
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-23:00)
Book signing by Avelino Martínez Granados and Marieta Alonso (Alas de Papel).
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
12:00 p.m. SDG workshop on sustainability with Mediterranean aromatic plants.
11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Book signing Fran González Amorós (Santos Ochoa).
6:00 p.m. SDG-themed bookmark workshop.
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-23:00).
Book signing by Luisa Ruíz Bueno and Virginia Sanz (Alas de Papel).
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
12:00 p.m. Giant games and face painting.
7:00 p.m. Poetry recital, by Ars Creatio.
All day (10:30-14:30 and 17:30-23:00).
Book signing by Luís Amat Vidal and María Serralba (Alas de Papel).
