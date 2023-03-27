



Rally’s will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m., to express solidarity with the victim’s family in rejection of this alleged sexist murder. In Orihuela it will be held in the Plaza del Carmen de Orihuela, next to the Marqués de Arneva Palace, and in Orihuela Costa at the Playa Flamenca town hall.

The Council has expressed its condemnation of the death of a 64-year-old British woman, allegedly murdered by her husband on Sunday, March 26, at her residence in Orihuela Costa. It also expresses its condolences to family and friends of the victim.

See Also: British woman murdered in Orihuela Costa

Carolina Gracia, mayoress of Orihuela, expressed her own “absolute rejection and condemnation of this sexist murder and calls for all efforts from the institutions, administrations and society as a whole to prevent more deaths and put an end to this scourge that affects all women.”