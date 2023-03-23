



Torrevieja Councillor Rodolfo Carmona has highlighted the ‘shame’ of the Calle Maese Pedro Park, next to Residencial Altos del Sol.

“We are not here to say what others want to hear, but rather to tell the truth, what can be clearly seen what many neighbours have to put up with every day.

“At Calle Maese Pedro Park, next to Residencial Altos del Sol, the first word that comes to mind is shame,” said Rodolfo.

“To love your city is not to be silent, it is about raising your voice.

“It is understanding that many more of us want a better Torrevieja,” he said.