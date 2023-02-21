



Despite a promise to refurbish it’s 78 playgrounds, an undertaking that was made by the councillor last September, the company that was awarded the 1.7 million euro contract has made a start on just four.

The announcement was made at the weekend in a statement by Los Verdes in response to which, the new councillor of Parks and Gardens , Antonio Vidal, explained that work has resumed this week and that the forecast is that every week an average of four refurbishments will begin with another four being completed .

Vidal pointed out that the slowdown in recent months has been due to a supply problem, a lack of global supplies that affects all firms in the sector.

Los Verdes de Torrevieja stated that ” the PP shows, once again, its absolute disdain, for something that is so necessary in Torrevieja, particularly the adaptability of common areas, for people with disabilities.”