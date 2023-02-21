



The Benejúzar Council has completed the remodelling works of the children’s playground located on Calle Salvador Dalí and Avenida de las Canteras, opposite the Health Centre.

The work was split into two parts a cost of almost 20,000 euros. “This reform of the park was demanded by local residents, since the rubber had deteriorated and we wanted to improve this area for the enjoyment of our children”, explained the mayoress, Rosa García.

Work completed consists of the replacement of the rubber, which had deteriorated over time, and the change of the equipment. “It is a comprehensive reform, and we now have a totally new park”, said the mayoress .

The replacement of all the modules represented an investment of 11,964.48 euros, and the new rubber cost of 7,865 euros.

The mayoress has also confirmed that in the coming weeks there will be further small improvements with the installation of additional equipment for children under 3 years of age, at a cost of 2,141.70 euros.