



Spain is the first country in Europe that offers paid time off for painful menstruation. The bill is part of a law that was passed by the government last week.

In a bill that featured numerous sexual and reproductive rights laws, including ones expanding abortion and transgender rights, women now have the right to three days of menstrual leave a month — with the option of extending it to five days — if they experience painful periods.

The bill is part of a law that also enables access to abortion in public hospitals in Spain. Doctors may also use the medical procedure, abortion, to help pregnant women with life-threatening medical conditions or to help complete an early miscarriage.

Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the junior member in Spain’s left-wing coalition government, the “United We Can” Party, was the driving force behind the new laws. The minister said that the government will pay for the menstrual leave provision.

Period products are now also to be offered free in schools and prisons, while state-run health centres will do the same with hormonal contraceptives and the morning after pill.