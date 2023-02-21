



Russelia equisetiformis, also known as the Coral or Firecracker plant, is a sprawling perennial evergreen shrub with arching green stems and tiny scale like leaves.

They grow to 3-4 ft. tall and 4-6 ft. wide with intense coral red tubular striking flowers, that bloom in spring and early summer.

It grows best in well draining soil with regular moisture in a all-day sunny location.

Monthly deep watering from spring through autumn will enhance its spring flowering cycle and help maintain good foliage.

A good choice for use in containers and raised beds, where its graceful arching branches and colourful flowers can be displayed to its best.

Remove older stems at the base of the plant in winter or early spring, which will refresh and encourage new growth before spring growth begins.

To keep compact or re-shape, the entire plant can be cut to its base in late winter, or early spring.