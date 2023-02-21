



The municipality of San Miguel de Salinas will have one more doctor assigned to it’s Centro Salud from May, a specialist in family and community medicine. The doctor, who is already training at the centre, will add to the centre’s healthcare staff.

The new addition will allow staff to offer a better service to the patients in the municipality. This follows the recent addition of a full-time paediatrician in the municipality.

The manager of the Torrevieja health authority, José Cano, has also promised to open a feasibility study for the possible expansion of the centre. “The improvement of infrastructures would allow some specialised care consultations to be brought closer to the municipality, avoiding unnecessary trips to the hospital,” he said.